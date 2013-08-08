FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise as supply absorbed
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 8:08 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise as supply absorbed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* $16 billion 30-year Treasury bond sale draws solid demand
    * U.S. jobless claims edge up from 5-1/2-year low in latest
week
    * Fed's Fisher says U.S. economy has recovered


    By Ellen Freilich
    NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices climbed
on Thursday as the market, having settled into a new range, drew
buyers.
    Prices have fallen and yields have risen sharply since May.
The appeal of lower prices and higher yields was evident in the
reception for this week's supply of Treasury coupons.
    The Treasury sold $32 billion in three-year notes on
Tuesday, $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $16
billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday in the three coupon sales
comprising its August refunding.
    "The bond market has found its legs here," said Andrew
Richman, fixed-income strategist at SunTrust Private Wealth
Management in Palm Beach, Florida.
    The market "found a ferocious bid that was sustained
throughout much of the morning, ultimately hitting a wall in the
early afternoon as auction setups started to materialize for the
last of the refunding supply," said Justin Lederer, Cantor
Fitzgerald strategist in New York.
    Long-dated Treasuries outperformed in the first part of the
day, but "ultimately lost some traction" by the bidding deadline
for the 30-year auction and went into the auction right in the
middle of today's trading range, he said.
    Lederer said the market would remain "fairly range-bound in
the near term on what should be light summer trading."
    The market will remain focused on U.S. economic data and the
timing and degree of "tapering," he said.
    "Tapering" has become market short-hand for the Federal
Reserve's plan to trim its large-scale monthly purchases of
Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. The central
bank's purchases have been aimed at fostering economic growth
and cutting unemployment.
    On the open market, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
 was priced at 99-7/32, up 17/32, to yield 2.59
percent.
    The 10-year note's yield hit 2.573 percent earlier, the
lowest level since July 31, according to Reuters data.
    The 30-year bond gained 7/32 in price, while its
yield dipped to 3.68 percent from 3.69 percent at Wednesday's
close.
    Traders said expectations that the Fed might pare its $85
billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities as early as September have capped market gains.
    Recent data and remarks from top Fed officials have
supported the notion that the central bank was on track to begin
reducing its bond purchases.
    "The Fed is inclined to buy fewer bonds because the economy
is doing better," SunTrust's Richman said.
    Richard Fisher, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Dallas, told a German newspaper on Thursday that the U.S.
economy has recovered. 
    Weekly U.S. first-time filings for unemployment benefits
edged up to 333,000 last week from a 5-1/2 year low the previous
week, while the four-week average of jobless claims fell to its
lowest level since November 2007. 
    These levels of jobless claims reinforced the perception of
moderate job growth, which might be enough for the Fed to shrink
its monthly bond purchases, according to some economists.
    In the meantime, the Fed bought $3.22 billion in Treasuries
that will mature in August 2020 to November 2022.

