TREASURIES-U.S. prices slip on profit-taking from week's gains
August 9, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. prices slip on profit-taking from week's gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Benchmark yields poised to end little changed for week
    * Absence of supply, stocks may lower yields in coming days
    * Treasuries funds post record weekly outflow - Lipper

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Friday on profit-taking on this week's gains, as traders
expected the bond market to resume its rebound of the past five
weeks in the absence of supply and the stock market's struggle
to advance from near record levels.
    Traders attributed investors buying a high percentage of
this week's $72 billion coupon-bearing supply and positive
technical signals as catalysts for benchmark yields to retrace
further from their recent near two-year peak of 2.75 percent.
    "We had a decent run-up on longer-dated Treasuries prices
this week. Now people are taking money off the table," said John
Brady, managing director of interest rate futures sales at R.J.
O'Brien and Associates in Chicago.
    The 10-year yield could break below 2.50 percent, which
would be its lowest level in 2-1/2 weeks, if a late summer
mini-market rally materializes due partly on a pullback in U.S.
stock prices, traders said.
    Wall Street stocks were set for their worst week since June
on nagging worries about Fed reducing stimulus. The Standard &
Poor's 500 index was little changed at 1,697 points,
about 10 points below its record intraday high set a week ago.
    "If we see the stock market corrects, the bond market could
rally to the 2.45 percent level," said Larry Milstein, head of
government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New
York.
    Milstein cautioned even if yields fall in the next couple of
weeks, the longer-term trend is still for yields to head higher.
    This bearish outlook on the bond market has spurred more
investors to redeem fund shares. They pulled a record $3.27
billion out of U.S.-based Treasuries funds, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. 
    On below-average summer trading volume, the 10-year Treasury
note last traded 2/32 lower in price with a yield
2.605 percent, up nearly 1 basis point from late on Thursday.
The 10-year yield was poised to end little changed on the week
after rising 11 basis points the previous two weeks.
    The 30-year yield was on track to fall 4 basis points on the
week, staying in the middle of a 26 basis-point trading range
established since July 10.
    The medium-term Treasuries remained the most vulnerable
maturities as traders have been speculating on the Federal
Reserve's first short-term interest rate increase whenever it
halts its third round of quantitative easing, dubbed QE3.
    The five-year Treasury yield was little changed
on the week at 1.364 percent, as it has risen 0.50 percentage
point since late May after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted at
the possibility the central bank might dial back its
bond-purchase stimulus during a congressional testimony.

