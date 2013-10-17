TREASURIES-Prices gain on debt deal, Oct T-bill rates fall

* Oct T-bill rates drop on debt deal as payment assurred

* New jobless claims dropped less than forecast last week

* Longer-dated debt rallies on debt ceiling deal

* Oct Philadelphia Fed business index reads 19.8

* Fed to buy $2.75 bln-$3.50 bln notes due 2020-2023

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday after a deal to end the U.S. debt ceiling conflict in Congress and reopen the government allowed investors to turn their attention to the condition of the U.S. economy.

The government had been expected to exhaust its $16.7 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, raising fear it would not meet benefit payments and debt obligations in coming days.

News that new jobless claims last week decreased by less than economists had estimated was supportive for U.S. Treasuries since the weaker the U.S. employment picture, the less likely the Federal Reserve would be to become less accommodative.

A stronger-than-forecast reading on the October Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia business activity index prompted Treasuries to shave a sliver of their gains.

The conflict over the debt ceiling and reduced activity from the partial government shutdown are seen as having harmed the economy, postponing the juncture at which the U.S. central bank would begin trimming its $85 billion a month in bond purchases.

Most market participants had expected the Fed to announce it would reduce purchases in its September meeting, though now many expect it won’t happen until next year.

Meanwhile, investors are now betting that the Fed won’t raise interest rates until April 2015.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 11/32 in price, their yields easing to 2.62 percent from 2.67 percent on Wednesday when yields also eased in anticipation of a debt ceiling deal. Those yields have dropped from 3.00 percent before the Fed decided not to pare its bond purchases.

John Briggs, U.S. rates strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, said the door remained open for “an oversold correction” in Treasuries.

“A rally led by the belly of the curve could take 10-year yields at least to 2.45 percent and five-year yields to the 1.28 percent area in the coming month to six weeks,” he said.

Briggs recommended buying the dips in the 2.75 percent to 2.80 percent region on the 10-year yield.

A “rock solid” bid for Treasuries emerged overnight with buyers in Asia and real money and hedge fund buying “of the belly and intermediates in decent size,” said Thomas di Galoma, co-head of fixed income rates at ED&F Man Capital in New York. He also cited “massive buying” from London-based accounts with short-covering from the dealer and hedge fund community.

With prompt payment on short-term U.S. debt now assured, rates on October U.S. Treasury bills due Nov. 14 last traded at 0.020 percent, down 13 basis points from late on Wednesday.

The overnight general collateral repo rate eased a bit after the agreement in Washington - pointing to increased liquidity in the money markets, but it remained “quite elevated,” said John Canavan, fixed-income analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

The U.S. overnight repo rate, at its lowest level in a week, still stood at 0.19 percent, according to Reuters data.

The Fed will buy between $2.75 billion and $3.50 billion in notes due between 2020 and 2023 on Thursday as part of its plan to stimulate the economy and reduce unemployment.