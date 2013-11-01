FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices slide on upbeat factory data
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices slide on upbeat factory data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. factory activity strongest in 2-1/2 years -ISM
    * Fed's Plosser proposes QE3 bond purchase limit
    * Treasuries earn 0.49 percent return in October -Barclays

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Friday as an encouraging report on domestic manufacturing
indicated the economy overcame a drag from a government shutdown
in October, which spurred selling in bonds for a third
consecutive session.
    The report raised hopes that U.S. economic growth in the
fourth quarter might not be impacted as badly by the shutdown as
some traders had expected. Still, the rosier data also revived
some worries the Federal Reserve might consider scaling back its
stimulative bond purchases earlier than expected - at its
December meeting - rather than early in 2014, analysts said.
    "There is a feeling that they might taper in December. It
has gained a little steam, but that's not the consensus," said
Matt Duch, a portfolio manager at Calvert Investments in
Bethesda, Maryland.
    The Institute for Supply Management said its index on
national manufacturing activity unexpectedly edged up to 56.4
points in October, a 2-1/2 year peak. Analysts had projected a
modest decline to 55.0 from 56.2 in September. 
    The bond market started the first trading day in November on
a sour note with benchmark yields rising to their highest levels
in 1-1/2 weeks. It just came off a second straight month of
gains, recouping some of the losses from this summer's sharp
sell-off due to fears about the Federal Reserve shrinking its
bond-purchase program by late this year.
    The Treasuries sector earned 0.48 percent in total returns
in October, reducing its year-to-date loss to 1.54 percent,
according to an index compiled by Barclays. But it lagged other
higher-yielding U.S. bonds. Junk bonds, for example, gained 2.51
percent last month.
    Treasuries yields have further moved above the high-end of
their recent trading range since a surprisingly strong report on
U.S. Midwest manufacturing.
    The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said Thursday
its regional business index jumped to a 2-1/2-year high in
October, defying a forecast of a modest decline stemming from
the 16-day partial government shutdown last month.
 
     
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 15/32
lower in price with a yield of 2.600 percent, up nearly 6 basis
points from late Thursday and 10 basis points from a week ago.
    Bond yields have risen even though the Fed decided to stick
to its $85 billion monthly bond purchases earlier this week.
Policy-makers, while acknowledging the risk from the government
shutdown, offered no promise that they would not taper their
third round of quantitative easing in the coming months.
    Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser told CNBC
television he would like a cap on the amount of bonds the
central bank buys for QE3, which have totaled some $1 trillion
since it began in September 2012. 
    On the other hand, St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said
policy-makers need to be confident the labor market will
continue to improve before they decide on reducing bond
purchases. 
    The Federal Reserve on Friday bought $1.565 billion of
Treasuries maturing February 2038 through February 2043 as part
of its latest monetary stimulus program, the New York Fed said
on its website. 
    On Tuesday, it purchased $1.46 billion of these comparable
debt maturities for its QE3 program.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
