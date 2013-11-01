FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices sink on strong factory data
November 1, 2013 / 8:11 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices sink on strong factory data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. factory activity strongest in 2-1/2 years -ISM
    * Longer-dated yields set for biggest weekly rise since
September
    * Fed's Plosser proposes QE3 bond purchase limit
    * Treasuries earn 0.49 percent return in October-Barclays


    By Richard Leong and Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries sank
on Friday as strong factory data suggested the world's biggest
economy had not lost traction during a government shutdown this
month, eroding safe-haven bids.
    Economists have worried that a federal government shutdown
in the first half of the month, prompted by a congressional
spending impasse, would drag on economic growth.
    But the Institute for Supply Management said its index on
national manufacturing activity unexpectedly jumped to a 2-1/2
year peak in October. Analysts had expected a modest decline.
 
    "The tone of this report was unambiguously strong, and the
underlying message appears to be that the political turmoil in
Washington earlier this month has had no impact on real economic
activity," said Millan L. Mulraine, director of U.S. research
and strategy at TD Securities in New York.
    Still, a stronger economy could convince the U.S. Federal
Reserve to slow its bond-buying program in coming months,
perhaps as soon as December, rather than later in 2014.
    "There is a feeling that they might taper in December. It
has gained a little steam, but that's not the consensus," said
Matt Duch, a portfolio manager at Calvert Investments in
Bethesda, Maryland.
    Still, analysts said the Fed would need more evidence of a 
recovery before policymakers pull back.    
    "The market is positioning for the Fed to taper early next
year. I would be surprised if they move before March," said
Sharon Stark, chief fixed-income strategist with D.A. Davidson &
Co in St. Petersburg, Florida.
 
    U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 22/32
lower in price with a yield of 2.624 percent, compared to 2.543
percent late Thursday and 2.503 percent a week ago. 
    The 30-year bond shed over 1 point in price to
yield 3.700 percent, up from 3.632 percent late in the previous
session and 3.593 percent a week ago.
    Longer-dated yields were on track for their biggest weekly
rise since early September.
    Bond yields have risen even though the Fed earlier this week
decided to stick to its $85 billion monthly bond purchases.
    Policymakers, while acknowledging risks from the government
shutdown, offered no promise that they would not taper their
third round of quantitative easing in the coming months.
    Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser told CNBC
television on Friday he would like a cap on the amount of bonds
the central bank buys under the current stimulus program, which
have totaled some $1 trillion since it began in September 2012.
 
    On the other hand, St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said
policymakers need to be confident the labor market will continue
to improve before they decide to reduce bond purchases.
 
    The Federal Reserve on Friday bought $1.565 billion of
Treasuries maturing February 2038 through February 2043 as part
of its latest monetary stimulus program.

