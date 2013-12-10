FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise as higher yields draw buyers
December 10, 2013 / 9:30 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise as higher yields draw buyers

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Replaces outdated headline)
    * U.S. sale of $30 billion three-year notes is well bid
    * Fed buys $1.40 billion long-dated TIPS for QE3

    By Ellen Freilich
    NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Tuesday as traders covered short positions and portfolio
managers, tempted by yields near the high end of the range,
extended duration going into year-end.
    The motivated buyers helped create a solid bid for the
Treasury's sale of three-year notes, the first of three coupon
auctions this week. The Treasury will sell 10-year notes on
Wednesday and a re-opened 30-year issue on Thursday.
    "A lot of people are short and you're seeing some
end-of-year buying taking place," said Wilmer Stith, portfolio
manager of the Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund.
    "If you think the 10-year Treasury yield is in a range
between 2.5 percent and 3 percent, we were in the upper part of
that range over the last couple of days," he noted.
    Without anything definite to point to a Fed tapering of
purchases in December or even January, people figure yields
could go down to the center of the range, making yields at the
higher end of the range look appealing, Stith said.
    "Also, people are short their duration bogeys," he said,
referring to the amount of duration sought in a portfolio, "and
they are using the higher yields as an opportunity to extend to
year end."
    Stith said the nature and timing of when the Fed will trim
or reduce its $85 billion a month in purchases of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities remains the market's main focus.
    But he cautioned that for policy cues, the Fed isn't just
looking "myopically" at the unemployment rate.
    "They are also looking at these broader thematic aspects of
the labor market that aren't really improving that much,
including disappointing labor market participation," he said.
    "We are also on the eve of nominating the most dovish Fed
chairperson in the history of the Fed so you'd think the market
would put this tapering issue in its proper context," he said.
"If the Fed trims its purchases by $5 billion or $10 billion a
month, it doesn't seem like such a big deal."
    Indeed, Stith and others said yields, which rose earlier
this year when the market mistakenly concluded tapering was in
the immediate offing, might already have accounted for fewer
purchases by the Fed.
    "Credit spreads are quite a bit tighter and financials are
trading inside of industrials," said Susan Gibbons, vice
president and portfolio manager, fixed income, at RBC Global
Asset Management, referring to the corporate bond market. "That
tells me that credit markets are not concerned about taper."
    Even if the Fed were to signal a pullback in bond purchases,
policy-makers will likely opt for a small one so as not to
prompt a bond market sell-off that would send long-term interest
rates higher and hurt the housing market.
    Eighteen of the 21 primary dealers or banks that do
businesses directly with the Fed, polled on Friday by Reuters,
expected the U.S. central bank would pare back its $85 billion
monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities
by the first quarter of 2014. Four of them reckoned the Fed
might decide on tapering after its meeting next week.
 
    Tuesday's economic figures on wholesale inventories and job
openings supported the view that conditions might have improved
enough for the Fed to start scaling back its QE3 bond purchases.
  
    
    The U.S. central bank on Tuesday bought four issues of
Treasuries Inflation Protected Securities, worth $1.40 billion
as a part of its intended $45 billion in government debt
purchases in December. 
    The benchmark 10-year note rose 11/32 in price
to yield 2.80 percent.
    The 10-year yield had climbed to 2.93 percent on Friday, the
highest since Sept. 11, in a reaction to a
stronger-than-forecast jobs report for November.
    The 30-year Treasury bond was last up 23/32 in
price after rising more than 1 point earlier. The 30-year yield
eased to 3.830 percent after hitting 3.980 percent last Friday.

 (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
