FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on data before 30-year supply
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2013 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on data before 30-year supply

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. to sell $13 bln 30-year bonds, last of week's supply
    * Thirty-year supply sets to sell at highest yield since
2011
    * U.S. jobless claims jump offsets upbeat retail sales data
    * Fed to buy $3-$4 billon Treasuries due 2019-2020

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices declined
on Thursday as traders trimmed their bond holdings in reaction
to stronger-than-expected retail sales data that signaled
fourth-quarter domestic growth might not be as weak as some of
them had thought.
    The news on retail sales compounded earlier selling tied to
investors making room for a supply of $13 billion worth of
30-year bonds, the last leg of this week's $64 billion in
coupon-bearing government debt.
    The stronger-than-expected 0.7 percent rise in consumer
spending in stores and gas stations last month also stoked
speculation whether the Federal Reserve might decide whether it
will trim its $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities at its policy meeting next Tuesday
and Wednesday.
    Thirty-two economists expect the Fed to taper its third
round of quantitative easing or QE3 in March, while 22 said it
would scale back its bond-buying program in January. Only 12
economists expected a tapering announcement next week, according
to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. 
    "It puts in question the belief about the tapering early
next year. It also raises the possibility a rate hike might
happen sooner rather than later," said Thomas Roth, executive
director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ
Securities in New York.
    However, the relatively upbeat retail sales figures were
countered by a jump in weekly jobless claims that raised some
doubt whether the recent pickup in job growth is sustainable.
  
    Some economists downplayed the increase, the biggest weekly
rise in filings for unemployment benefits in 13 months due to
seasonal distortions from the Thanksgiving holiday in late
November.
    "It was heavily distorted by the holiday. You had a low-ball
number last week and a high one this week. You have to take the
two weeks together," said Jacob Oubina, senior economist with
RBC Securities in New York.
 
    On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
 last traded 4/32 higher with a yield of 2.859
percent, up 1.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. 
    The 10-year yield was about 7 basis points below a
three-month high set last Friday following a
stronger-than-expected November payrolls report.
    The 30-year bond fared better than
short-and-medium term maturities even in the face of the pending
supply at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT).
    The increased likelihood of a Fed tapering by early 2014, if
the data continue support the view of an improving economy,
makes the 30-year bond more appealing than shorter-dated issues
as less monetary stimulus reduces the risk of a surge in
inflation and shore up the U.S. dollar, analysts said.
    The 30-year bond last traded 8/32 lower, yielding 3.894
percent, up 1.5 basis points from Wednesday's close. 
    In "when-issued" trading, traders expected the $13 billion
addition to the 30-year issue sold in November would fetch a
yield of 3.900 percent.
    This would be the highest yield at a 30-year auction since
July 2011. In November, the 30-year sale cleared at a yield of
3.810 percent.
    The 30-year bond auction followed a poor $21 billion 10-year
note sale on Wednesday and a solid $30 billion three-year note
auction on Tuesday.
    The supply wave will continue next week when the U.S.
Treasury will sell two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.