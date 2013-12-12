FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on data before 30-year auction
December 12, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on data before 30-year auction

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Thirty-year supply set to sell at highest yield since 2011
    * Jump in U.S. jobless claims offsets upbeat retail sales
data
    * Fed buys $3.73 billon Treasuries due 2019-2020
    * U.S. to sell $96 bln Treasuries, $16 bln TIPS next week


    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Thursday as traders reduced their bond holdings in reaction to
stronger-than-expected retail sales data that signaled
fourth-quarter domestic growth might not be as weak as some had
originally thought.
    The news on retail sales compounded earlier selling tied to
investors making room for $13 billion worth of 30-year bonds,
the last leg of this week's supply of $64 billion in
coupon-bearing government debt.
    The stronger-than-expected 0.7 percent rise in consumer
spending in stores and gas stations last month also stoked
speculation whether the Federal Reserve might decide it will
trim its $85 billion of monthly purchases of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities at its policy meeting next Tuesday
and Wednesday. 
    Thirty-two economists expect the Fed to taper its third
round of quantitative easing or QE3 in March, while 22 said it
would scale back its bond-buying program in January, according
to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. Only 12 economists
expected a tapering announcement next week. 
    "It puts in question the belief about the tapering early
next year. It also raises the possibility a rate hike might
happen sooner rather than later," said Thomas Roth, executive
director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ
Securities in New York.
    However, the relatively upbeat retail sales figures were
countered by a jump in weekly jobless claims that raised some
doubt whether the recent pickup in job growth is sustainable.
  
    Some economists downplayed the increase - the biggest weekly
rise in filings for unemployment benefits in 13 months - due to
seasonal distortions from the Thanksgiving holiday in late
November.
    "It was heavily distorted by the holiday. You had a low-ball
number last week and a high one this week. You have to take the
two weeks together," said Jacob Oubina, senior economist with
RBC Securities in New York.
 
    On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
 last traded 10/32 lower with a yield of 2.881
percent, up 3.7 basis points from late on Wednesday. 
    The 10-year yield was about 5 basis points below a
three-month high set last Friday following a
stronger-than-expected November payrolls report.
    The 30-year bond fared better than
short-and-medium term maturities even in the face of the pending
supply at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT).
    The increased likelihood of a Fed tapering by early 2014, if
the data continue support the view of an improving economy,
makes the 30-year bond more appealing than shorter-dated issues
as less monetary stimulus reduces the risk of a surge in
inflation and shores up the U.S. dollar, analysts said.
    Thirty-year bond prices slipped 4/32, yielding 3.888
percent, up 1 basis point from Wednesday's close. 
    In "when-issued" trading, traders expected the $13 billion
addition to the 30-year issue sold in November would fetch a
yield of 3.894 percent. 
    This would be the highest yield at a 30-year auction since
July 2011. In November, the 30-year sale cleared at a yield of
3.810 percent.
    The 30-year bond auction followed a poor $21 billion 10-year
note sale on Wednesday and a solid $30 billion three-year note
auction on Tuesday.
    "People are a little scared about the 30-years given what
happened to the 10-years," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate
strategist with BNP Paribas in New York. He added yield-minded
investors might emerge at 30-year sale at these current levels.
    The supply wave will continue next week when the U.S.
Treasury will sell $32 billion in two-year notes, $35 billion in
 five-year debt, $29 billion in seven-year notes and $16 billion
in five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.
 
    The Fed on Thursday bought $3.73 billion in Treasuries due
in 2019 and 2020, as a part of its planned $45 billion of
purchases of government debt in December.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
