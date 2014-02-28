TREASURIES-Prices fall on profit taking, upbeat data

* Strong euro zone CPI, Chicago PMI data pull on prices

* Revised U.S. 4th-quarter GDP growth caps bond losses

* Fed to buy $1 bln to $1.25 bln debt maturing 2036-2044

By Marina Lopes

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday, reversing Thursday’s gains, as stronger-than-expected economic data led to profit taking and set the market on track for its biggest weekly loss in a month.

A report showed Friday that the pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest rose slightly in February, beating expectations and snapping a three-month run of slower growth.

Separately, data showed inflation in the euro zone unexpectedly held steady this month, cooling expectations the European Central Bank might ease monetary policy as early as next week and further pressuring Treasuries.

Still, losses in the Treasuries market were capped by a big revision lower of the U.S. government’s estimate for fourth-quarter growth, due to weak consumer spending and exports. [ID: nLNSSDEADU]

“This is profit taking because rates are so low that any news that works against bonds tends to bring an exaggerated reaction,” said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis.

Benchmark 10-year notes were down 13/32 in price, sending yields up to 2.687 percent, from Thursday’s close of 2.642. Thirty-year bonds were down 17/32, pulling yields up to 3.625 percent from Thursday’s close of 3.596 percent.

“We are very near the barrier of how low rates can go unless the economy really begins to suffer,” said Vogel.

Traders predict yields will remain bound to the 2.65 percent to 2.76 percent range as investors wait for the payrolls report for February.

The Fed will buy $1 billion to $1.25 billion in Treasuries maturing between 2036 and 2044, as part of its ongoing bond-buying program.