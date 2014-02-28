TREASURIES-Price falls capped by month-end buying

* Strong euro zone CPI, Chicago PMI data pull on prices

* Revised U.S. 4th-quarter GDP growth caps bond losses

* Fed bought $1.25 bln in notes maturing in 2038-2043.

By Marina Lopes

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday, reversing Thursday’s gains, as stronger-than-expected economic data led to profit taking, but month-end buying capped losses as investors balanced their portfolios, traders said.

A report issued on Friday showed that the pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest rose slightly in February, beating expectations and snapping a three-month run of slower growth.

Separately, data showed inflation in the euro zone unexpectedly held steady this month, cooling expectations the European Central Bank might ease monetary policy as early as next week and further pressuring Treasuries.

The data led benchmark 10-year note yields to an intraday high of 2.6980 and the market was on track for its biggest weekly loss in one month.

Still, a big revision lower of the U.S. government’s estimate for fourth-quarter growth, due to weak consumer spending and exports, limited losses. [ID: nLNSSDEADU]

“This is profit taking because rates are so low that any news that works against bonds tends to bring an exaggerated reaction,” said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis.

Benchmark 10-year notes were down 9/32 in price, sending yields up to 2.673 percent, from Thursday’s close of 2.642. Thirty-year bonds were down 5/32, pulling yields up to 3.604 percent from Thursday’s close of 3.596 percent.

“We are very near the barrier of how low rates can go unless the economy really begins to suffer,” said Vogel.

Traders predict yields will remain bound to the 2.65 percent to 2.76 percent range as investors wait for the payrolls report for February.

The Fed bought $1.25 billion in treasury notes maturing between 2038 and 2043.