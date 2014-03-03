FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices rise as Ukraine conflict brings safety buying
#Market News
March 3, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices rise as Ukraine conflict brings safety buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* ‘Flight to quality’ lifts U.S. Treasuries

* Better-than expected economic data temporarily pares price gains

* Fed to buy $2.25 bln-$2.75 bln in debt maturing in 2021-2024

By Marina Lopes

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as Russia’s military intervention in Russia increased demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Russia took a financial hit over its military intervention in neighboring Ukraine, with its stocks, bonds and currency plunging on Monday as President Vladimir Putin’s forces tightened their grip on the Russian-speaking Crimea region.

“Obviously, Ukraine is first and foremost on participants’ minds right now. What is really driving things is the flight to quality bid,” said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading for Williams Capital Group in New York.

Ten-year notes were up 9/32 in price, sending yields down to 2.62 percent, from Friday’s close of 2.66 percent Thirty-year bonds rose 12/32 in price, pushing yields down to 3.565 percent from Friday’s close of 3.594 percent.

Prices temporarily pared gains after U.S. manufacturing growth rebounded, coming off an eight-month low in February, helped by a recovery in new orders. U.S. consumer spending also rose more than expected in January, likely as chilly weather boosted demand for heating.

The Federal Reserve will buy $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion in debt maturing between 2021 and 2024 as part of its continued bond buying program.

Traders await nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday for a stronger indication of the country’s economic strength.

“People will be looking to see if the labor market has been able to bounce back from the recent disappointing numbers,” said Coard.

