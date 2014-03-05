TREASURIES-Prices fall as market ignores weather-clouded data

* Yields rise as tepid U.S. data attributed to severe winter weather

* Ukraine conflict calms, safety buying abates

* Fed to buy $2.25 bln- $2.75 bln in debt due 2019-2021

By Marina Lopes

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday, as the market shrugged off weak reports on growth in the jobs market and service sector and tensions in Ukraine calmed.

Investors attributed lower-than-expected private employment and service sector growth reports in February to severe winter weather, which has clouded a slew of economic data in the past two months.

Yields quickly recovered after dipping briefly following the release of the employment survey, commonly viewed as a preview of Friday’s much anticipated non-farm payroll data.

Safety bids on bonds fell as the European Union offered $15 billion and the United States offered $1 billion in financial support to Ukraine, which has been embroiled in a conflict with Russia.

“The market is starting to refocus more on the fundamentals and not just trade on risk-off,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

“We are back to the same story we’ve had for the past two months, where all the data weakness is mostly because of weather, but the underlying pace of the recovery remains steady,” said Goldberg.

Ten-year notes were last down 4/32 in price, pulling yields up to 2.703 percent after Tuesday’s close of 2.69 percent. Thirty-year bonds fell 2/32 in price, sending yields to 3.640 percent from Monday’s close of 3.637 percent.

Traders see 10-year note yields finding support at 2.75 percent, the 100 day moving average.

The Federal Reserve will buy between $2.25 billion and $2.75 billion in debt maturing between 2019 and 2021 as part of its ongoing bond buying program.