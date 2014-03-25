TREASURIES-Solid demand, but light dealer purchases for two-year notes

(Recasts, adds quote, updates prices) * Light dealer purchases in two-year note auction * Treasury to sell $35 billion of five-year notes Wednesday * Fed buys $1.15 billion of bonds due 2036-2044 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Five-year U.S. Treasuries yields were steady after the Treasury sold $32 billion new two-year notes to solid demand on Tuesday, though light purchases by dealers raised some concerns about how much demand there will be for Wednesday's five-year note auction. Short- and intermediate-dated Treasuries have been hammered since Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said last Wednesday that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates six months after its current bond-buying program ends, suggesting a potential rate hike could happen as early as spring of 2015. Two-year note auctions are typically among the most stable as the relative short-duration of the debt keeps a solid bid for the notes. But dealers bought only 37.5 percent of the auction, well below their average of 49 percent, and they bid the smallest since December 2008, raising concerns that the prospect of rising rates is denting some interest in the notes. That could bode badly for Wednesday's sale of $35 billion in five-year notes. The intermediate dated debt has seen the largest selloff since Yellen's comments last Wednesday. "It's possible we get a repeat performance on the light dealer participation, but I'm not sure we will get a repeat performance by the strong buyside to support it," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. "If we had to tilt the risks, I would say it doesn't really bode particularly well." The two-year notes sold at a high yield of 0.469 percent, just below where they had traded before the sale. Indirect bidders, which includes fund managers and other investors, bought 40.9 percent of the notes, the largest percentage since November 2011. The Treasury will sell $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday, in addition to $13 billion in reopened two-year floating rate notes on Wednesday. Five-year notes yields held firm at around 1.72 percent after Tuesday's auction, down from 1.77 percent on Monday, the highest level since Jan. 9. Investors also pulled back on bets that the Treasuries yield curve will continue to flatten on Tuesday as they prepared for this week's new supply and as they waited on new economic releases for further signs over the strength of the U.S. economy. "We've moved a lot since Yellen's press conference last Wednesday. The flattener is a crowded trade; you are seeing people taking off some positions for event risk," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported that sales of new U.S. single-family homes hit a five-month low in February, but private-sector data showing consumer confidence surged to a six-year high in March suggested the economy was regaining momentum after being held back by severe weather. Durable goods orders for January and the Purchasers Managers' Index for U.S. services are due on Wednesday, with other major economic releases this week including gross domestic product for the fourth quarter on Thursday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 2.73 percent, little changed from Monday, and 30-year bonds dropped 8/32 in price to yield 3.59 percent, up from 3.57 percent. The Fed bought $1.15 billion in bonds due from 2036 to 2044 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing purchase program. It will purchase between $2.25 billion and $2.75 billion in notes due from 2021 to 2024 on Wednesday. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Stephen Powell)