TREASURIES-Yields rise before ECB meeting, U.S. payrolls report
June 2, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise before ECB meeting, U.S. payrolls report

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates prices, adds ISM correction)
    * Yields rise, 10-year yields back above 2.50 percent
    * ECB meeting, U.S. payrolls in focus
    * Bond purchases ebb after month-end buying

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Monday, after falling to one-year lows last week, as investors
completed month-end bond purchases and before a highly
anticipated European Central Bank meeting and U.S. employment
report due later this week.
    Yields had fallen on expectations that the ECB will cut
interest rates and take other measures meant to stimulate growth
when it meets on Thursday.
    Balance sheet repositioning and index extension buying also
boosted demand for Treasuries last week, with demand ebbing on
Monday.
    "We're getting a repricing as the market finds its footing
ahead of a big week of releases with the ECB and payrolls at the
end of the week," said Eric Bergstrom, co-head of U.S. rates
trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
    Benchmark 10-year notes fell 15/32 in price to
yield 2.54 percent, up from an 11-month low of 2.40 percent on
Thursday.
    Thirty-year bonds fell 26/32 in price to yield
3.37 percent, up from an 11-month low of 3.27 percent on
Thursday.
    Bonds briefly pared price losses on Monday after data
initially showed that the pace of growth in the U.S.
manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed in May. 
    Treasuries extended losses later in the day, after the
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) corrected the data to show
that growth actually accelerated in the month.
    ISM said its index of national factory activity rose to 55.4
last month from 54.9 in April, and just shy of the 55.5 expected
according to a Reuters poll of economists. 
    Dovish central banks and disappointing economic growth in
the first quarter have helped yields fall this year, defying
expectations that they would rise. 
    At the same time, more economic stimulus from the ECB is
making investors bet that growth and inflation may accelerate,
which could send yields back higher.
    "People are thinking that maybe the data isn't going to be
as bad and the ECB will do some kind of credibly dovish action
on Thursday that will increase things like inflation
expectations and growth expectations," said Ira Jersey, an
interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
    The U.S. jobs report for May will be released on Friday.
    Short covering by investors who had bet that stronger U.S.
growth would send Treasuries yields higher has also helped U.S.
bonds rally in recent weeks, though there are signs that more of
these shorts have now been covered.
    Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note
futures fell to their lowest in three months as the bond market
rallied in May on worries about the U.S. economy, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. 

 (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Tom Brown and Nick Zieminski)

