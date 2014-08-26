TREASURIES-Yields curve steepens on profit taking

(Recasts with yield curve, adds quote, details, updates prices) * Yield curve steepens from 5-1/2 year lows * Most prices steady, after gaining earlier on European bond rally * Ukraine tensions keep safety bid for U.S. debt * Treasury sells $29 bln in two-year notes to solid demand By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Tuesday, though prices on 30-year bonds fell as investors unwound some bets that the yield curve would continue to flatten. Trading volumes were light with many traders out for vacation before a long U.S. holiday weekend. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds steepened modestly after falling to five-and-a-half year lows on Monday on expectations that the European Central Bank may ease monetary policy as soon as next week. "There has been recent flattening of the curve to the narrowest levels since January 2009, and some people are unwinding that trade," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. The yield curve steepened to 149 basis points , up from a low of 143 basis points on Monday. Most direction this week has been set by comments by ECB President Mario Draghi on Friday that the bank was prepared to respond with all available tools if euro zone inflation drops further. Investors took this to mean the ECB could start an asset purchase program or other stimulus measures. European bond yields fell to record lows on Tuesday, helping Treasuries rally earlier in the day. The next ECB policy meeting is on Sept. 4. "It's tough for Treasuries to sell off here given what's going on in Europe," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were unchanged in price to yield 2.39 percent. Concern over tensions in Ukraine is also helping maintain a safety bid for U.S. Treasuries. Ukraine released a video of captured Russian soldiers on Tuesday, sharply escalating a dispute over Moscow's alleged backing for separatist rebels in the east of the former Soviet republic. Europe is taking center stage as the U.S. economic calendar is relatively light until the release of August's employment report on September 5. The Federal Reserve is then due to meet on September 15 and 16. The Treasury sold $29 billion in two-year notes to solid demand on Tuesday, the first in $93 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. The U.S. government will sell $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday, as well as $13 billion in two-year floating-rate notes on Wednesday. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Chizu Nomiyama)