TREASURIES-Bonds rally as European debt yields fall to record lows

(Adds details, updates prices) * Ukraine tensions, month-end buying adds to bid * Treasury sell $35 bln five-year notes to strong demand * Month-end buying seen likely in 5-yr, 7-yr notes By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Wednesday as European government bond yields continued to plumb record lows on expectations the European Central Bank will act soon to counter low growth and slowing inflation. Bonds have gained since ECB President Mario Draghi said last Friday the bank was prepared to respond with all available tools if euro zone inflation drops further. Investors took this to mean the ECB could start an asset purchase program or other stimulus measures. Further evidence of the region's faltering economy on Wednesday fed market expectations for more stimulus. Weaker-than-expected consumer confidence in Germany drove the market, together with comments from Italy's economy minister that Rome must lower its economic growth forecast. "... Europe continues to rally, geopolitical concerns are still out there and there is no data to speak of," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 8/32 in price to yield 2.37 percent, down from 2.39 percent late on Tuesday. German 10-year yields dipped 2.6 basis points to 0.921 percent, passing the previous record of 0.926 percent hit on Monday. Tensions in Ukraine added some safety demand for U.S. debt. Ukraine accused Russian forces of launching a new military incursion across its border on Wednesday, a day after the leaders of both countries agreed to work toward ending a separatist war in eastern Ukraine. Demand from investors rebalancing their portfolios heading into month-end is likely to hold a bid for bonds through the rest of the week, with intermediate-dated notes likely seen as attractive. "Those month-end indexers are buying in the five-year and seven-year bucket because the bonds outperformed so much over the course of the last month," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. "Month-end on Friday is a large extension. That will drive prices for the remainder of the week." Foreign central banks and indirect bidders bought 52.71 percent of a $35 billion five-year note issue the U.S. Treasury Department auctioned on Wednesday. That was their biggest percentage purchase in 13 months, Treasury data showed. The Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday, the final sale in $93 billion of new coupon-bearing supply this week. Gross domestic product data on Thursday will also be closely watched. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)