TREASURIES-Short-term yields rise on expectations for hawkish Fed

* Traders eye Fed meeting after San Francisco Fed study

* Three-year note yields set for highest close since April 2011

* U.S. sells three-year notes at highest yield since 2011

* Traders await incoming supply (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. three-year Treasury note yields were on course to close at their highest level in over three years on Tuesday on increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more hawkish stance on raising rates at a policy meeting next week.

Traders digested a study from the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank released Monday that showed investors underestimated the speed at which the Fed might raise interest rates, ramping up concerns that the central bank could signal an earlier-than-expected rate hike at its next policy meeting on Sept. 16-17.

The fears spurred some selling, particularly among shorter-dated Treasuries, despite a solid short-term debt auction. The U.S. Treasury Department sold $27 billion of three-year notes at 1.066 percent, the highest yield at an auction of this maturity since April 2011, Treasury data showed.

“It’s very hard for there to be a lot of follow-through on the upside while the markets are focusing on the potentially more hawkish Fed,” said Chris McReynolds, head of U.S. Treasury Trading at Barclays in New York, in reference to three-year note yields remaining higher despite the auction results.

Yields on two-year notes were on course to close at their second-highest level in over three years.

In addition to the Fed study, analysts said continued low yields and accommodative Fed policies were unwarranted given improving U.S. economic data.

“The bond market is struggling with 10-years yielding less than 2.5 percent,” said Jim Sarni, managing principal at Payden & Rygel in Los Angeles. “Growth is picking up and the employment picture is improving.”

Analysts also said traders were anticipating more debt auctions and selling some Treasuries in order to buy them back at cheaper prices. The Treasury will sell $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion 30-year bonds on Thursday.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.5 percent, compared to a yield of 2.47 percent late Monday. The current yield was slightly below an earlier session high of 2.51 percent, which was the highest yield since August 5.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were down 4/32 in price to yield 3.23 percent, from a yield of 3.22 percent late Monday. Three-year notes dipped 3/32 in price to yield 1.03 percent, from a yield of 0.99 percent late Monday and on course to close at the highest yield since April 2011.

Yields on two-year Treasury notes were last at 0.56 percent, or set to close at their second- highest level since May 2011.