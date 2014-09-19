TREASURIES-Yield chasing lifts prices of longer maturities

* Choppy week winds up as investors eye fat U.S. yields

* Treasury 10-year yield touches high last seen in July

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Friday as long maturities with relatively fat yields put up the best gains at the end of a trading week dominated by Federal Reserve policymakers and a failed referendum that could have broken up Britain.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last at 2.61 percent after touching a three-month high of 2.65 percent amid worries a Scottish referendum on Thursday could have okayed separation from the 307-year-old union.

The 10-year was last up 4/32 in price in light early trading in New York.

Prices of 30-year Treasuries were ahead 10/32, and long bonds were yielding 3.342 percent.

“It’s not so much a bid for safety on the long end,” said Jake Lowery, portfolio manager with Voya Investment Management in Atlanta. “Having gotten through Wednesday’s FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting, which was expected to generate a great deal of volatility and uncertainty, ... the draw for positive income assets, positive carry assets is beginning to reassert itself.”

On Wednesday, after a two-day meeting, Fed policymakers issued a statement that indicated the central bank had not changed its view of when it might raise its benchmark interest rate from near zero.

That soothed investor fears that tightening might come earlier than the markets had expected. But Fed economic forecasts suggested that once rates start rising, they will rise faster than the central bank had projected in its last outlook in June.

Traders said those forecast shifts spurred buying on Wednesday and Thursday of short-term Treasury maturities, which were mixed on Friday. The five-year was up 1/32 in price and yielding 1.83 percent.

European bond rates are below Treasuries, with the 10-year German bund on Friday yielding just over 1 percent, or less than half that of a Treasury 10-year note.

“In the absence of big risk events, the expected income from bonds makes it hard to remain underweight for months at a time,” Lowery said. “So with few catalysts coming up on the calendar near term, there’s a draw, a hunger for yield.” (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)