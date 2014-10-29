TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields hit 3-week peak as Fed ends bond buys

* Fed ends QE program, as expected

* Treasuries sell off, U.S. 30-year bonds recover

* Fed statement still consistent with mid-2015 hike-Barclays

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year debt yields rose to three-week highs on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve ended its asset purchase program and said recovery in the world’s largest economy remained largely on track despite weakness in other parts of the world.

This was a more optimistic statement from the Fed on the U.S. economy than what markets participants expected. As a result, U.S. two-year yields, the most sensitive part of the curve to the Fed’s statement, posted its largest one-day jump since early 2011

Yields for U.S. 10-year notes, meanwhile, have climbed in six of the last seven sessions, reflecting investor confidence in prospects for the U.S. economy, and the Fed’s statement has bolstered the market’s positive view.

The statement from the Federal Open Market Committee, which came after a two-day meeting, highlighted an improving U.S. labor market for its more upbeat economic outlook. Interest rates, however, would remain low for a “considerable time,” the Fed said.

“Bottom line is that this is a bit more optimistic than before with some enthusiasm for labor market and household spending,” said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

Ader, however, said inflation remains an issue given lower energy prices.

In mid-afternoon trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 10/32 in price and yielding 2.321 percent. Yields hit a three-week high of 2.362 percent following the Fed statement.

U.S. 30-year bond also touched a three-week peak, but was last at 3.041 percent, a session low. Traders said market participants had covered short positions on 30-year bonds when key technical levels were hit.

U.S. two-year debt prices, meanwhile, were down 3/32 in price, yielding 0.489 percent. It earlier hit a session high of 0.493 percent.

Barclays in a research note said the Fed statement was still consistent with a mid-2015 tightening.

“We think today’s statement emphasizes that tightening will proceed based on labor market progress, and external factors are only likely to interfere with that process to the extent that they seem to be slowing the labor market,” said Dean Maki, Barclays chief U.S. economist in New York. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Michael Connor; Editing by James Dalgleish and Lisa Shumaker)