TREASURIES-Prices inch up but off peaks on Japan equity buys report

* U.S. GDP grows 3.5 percent in Q3; Treasuries briefly cut gains

* Investors piling into long end as investors price in rate hike

* Japanese pension funds to buy more local stocks-report (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices edged higher on Thursday but were off the session’s peak as global risk appetite took off amid reports Japanese pension funds are going to buy more domestic equities.

A lackluster U.S. seven-year note auction which sold at a yield that was higher than market expectations before the bid deadline also helped trim gains in Treasuries.

“It didn’t help that we had an uninspiring seven-year auction,” said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.

The total bids to the U.S. seven-year note offered, or bid-to-cover ratio, was 2.42, the lowest since November. Foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought just 46.63 percent, the smallest since June.

“We also had this report about increased buying of Japanese equities and that just took on a risk-on mode,” Keeble said.

Japanese equity futures rose following the report in the Nikkei financial daily, which was in line with the surge in the dollar against the yen. The news also boosted risk assets, with the S&P 500 up 0.6 percent.

Earlier in the session, a stronger-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product growth number for the third quarter did little to ease investors’ aversion to risky assets. Analysts said GDP growth was boosted by defense-related spending and less by consumer and business expenditures.

“Despite the GDP, I still think the Fed is still a ways away from raising rates,” said Tom di Galoma, head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man in New York.

Overall, U.S. 10-year notes and 30-year bonds rose more than shorter-term securities, with investors moving away from the short end of the curve and buying the long end on the view that the Federal Reserve will raise rates next year. On Wednesday, the Fed said it has ended its bond-purchase program.

“Long-term, I think the yield curve will continue to flatten on the expectation of higher rates on the short end,” said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City. “People are mistaken in believing that when the Fed raises rates, the entire curve rises. That may not happen.”

In late trading, 10-year Treasury notes were up 3/32 in price and yielding 2.310 percent. Yields hit a three-week high of 2.362 percent on Wednesday after the Fed said the U.S. recovery remained largely on track.

U.S. 30-year bond prices also rose, up 4/32 with a yield of 3.041 percent.

At the short end of the curve, namely two-, three-and five-year notes, prices were mostly flat.

Treasury debt prices did pare gains after the first U.S. GDP reading showed a 3.5 percent expansion in the third quarter, beating economists’ expectations for a 3.0 percent rise. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)