TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as ECB seen open to more stimulus

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher on Thursday as the European Central Bank said it stood ready, if needed, to take further steps to stimulate the euro zone economy, although investors were reluctant to reduce their bond holdings before Friday’s U.S. payroll report.

A bigger-than-expected decline in weekly domestic jobless claims reinforced the view of another 200,000-plus increase in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in October, giving the Federal Reserve more evidence to consider possibly raising interest rates in mid-2015.

The yields on two-year Treasury notes, which are sensitive to investors’ views on changes in Fed policy, touched the highest level in a month at 0.542 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields earlier approached the 3-1/2 week high set on Monday after ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank will likely further its balance sheet through asset purchases.

He said ECB members all stand ready to take more policy action if needed to revive a struggling euro economy and the bank’s staff will prepare the groundwork.

“He (Draghi) reaffirmed he has control over the ECB and the ECB would be open to expand its balance sheet,” said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John Hancock Asset Management in Boston.

Ten-year Treasury notes were 5/32 lower in price, yielding 2.371 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield was a shade below a 3-1/2 week peak of 2.3840 percent struck on Monday.

Interest rates futures suggested doubts among traders whether the Fed would tighten policy in mid-2015 given the backdrop of slowing global growth. They implied expectations of a Fed rate hike were not fully priced in until late next year.

After the latest ECB meeting, investors prepared for Friday’s U.S. jobs report, where economists forecast a 231,000 payroll increase in October along with the jobless rate holding at 5.9 percent.

“I don’t think we’ll get anything out of the ballpark. We really need to see wage growth and inflation picking up before the Fed could implement a lift-off,” said Jennifer Vail, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Portland, Oregon.

The Labor Department said on Thursday unit labor costs in third quarter grew 0.3 percent, less than the 0.5 percent forecast by analysts but it was pickup from a downwardly revised 0.5 percent decline in the second quarter. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon and Chris Reese)