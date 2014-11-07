TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as payroll, wage growth disappoint

* U.S. yields slip from one-month high after jobs data

* U.S. payrolls grow bu less than expected in October

* U.S. hourly wages grow 0.1 pct, less than forecast

* U.S. jobless rate falls to fresh six-year low

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields slipped on Friday as growth in U.S. jobs and wages in October fell short of expectations, reviving bets the Federal Reserve will not consider raising policy rates until late 2015.

Treasuries yields came off one-month peaks posted shortly before the release of the government’s jobs report as Wall Street opened lower, spurring demand for U.S. government debt.

The U.S. Labor Department said employers added 214,000 jobs last month, below the 231,000 increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.1 percent, weaker than a projected 0.2 percent gain.

While last month’s jobs and wage growth were lower than forecast, there were some encouraging aspects to the latest snapshot of the labor market.

The jobless rate, seen as a broad gauge of labor slack, unexpectedly fell to a fresh six-year low of 5.8 percent from 5.9 percent in September even as more Americans entered the workforce. Payroll growth in August and September was upgraded, showing 31,000 more jobs were created than previously reported.

After the report, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said labor market slack is diminishing but downside risks to the economy persist.

Earlier Friday, New York Fed President William Dudley said the U.S. central bank will likely raise interest rates “sometime next year.”

The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which are sensitive to investors’ views on changes in Fed policy, was last 0.507 percent, down 3.5 basis points from late on Thursday. It retreated from a one-month peak of 0.567 percent shortly before the jobs data.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was 2.342 percent, down 3.5 basis points from Thursday’s close. It rose to 2.407 percent, a one-month high, before the jobs data.

Short-term interest rates implied traders were not fully pricing in Fed rate increase until December 2015.

On Wall Street, the three major stock indexes fell, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 dipping 0.14 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)