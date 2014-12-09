FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds gain safety bid as stocks fall
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds gain safety bid as stocks fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Treasuries rally as equities, oil prices slide
    * Treasury to sell $25 bln new 3-year notes

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. government bonds rallied
and 30-year Treasury yields dropped to their lowest in two
months on Tuesday as falling equity markets and oil prices
increased demand for safe haven U.S. debt.
    Oil prices fell to five-year lows, adding to worry about
global economic growth, while Greek share and sovereign bond
markets plunged after the government brought forward a
presidential vote in a political gamble that heightened
uncertainty over the country's transition out of its IMF/EU
bailout. 
    China's official bond clearing house also rattled markets by
tightening collateral rules. It excluded about 500 billion yuan
($81 billion) worth of corporate bonds from being used for bond
repurchase agreements. 
    "There's a flight to quality bid that is overwhelming any of
the economic fundamental data at the moment," said Ira Jersey,
an interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 10/32 in
price to yield 2.23 percent, down from 2.26 percent late Monday.
Thirty-year bonds gained 22/32 in price to yield
2.87 percent, down from 2.90 percent.
    The Treasury yield curve was at its flattest in six years 
on Monday as investors bet that the strong jobs report for
November will keep the Federal Reserve on course to raising
interest rates next year.
    The Federal Reserve's vow to keep interest rates near zero
for a "considerable time" will be in focus for any changes to
the language when the U.S. central bank meets next week.
    The Treasury will sell $25 billion in three-year notes later
on Tuesday, the first sale of $59 billion in new debt this week.
    Traders expect the new notes will price around 2 basis
points higher than they are trading in the secondary market, at
1.06 percent, according to the "when issued" market.
 
    The Treasury will also sell $21 billion in 10-year notes on
Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
    

 (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.