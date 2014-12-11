FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Long bonds gain as auction sees strong investor demand
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-Long bonds gain as auction sees strong investor demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts with 30-yr auction, adds quotes, updates prices)
    * Treasury sells $13 bln 30-yr bonds to strong demand
    * Yield curve flattest in six years
    * Intermediate-dated note yields rise after strong data

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Long bonds rallied and the
yield curve was the flattest in six years on Thursday after the
government auction for 30-year bonds saw strong demand, selling
at the lowest yields since 2012.
    A reach for yield has pushed investors to seek out
longer-dated U.S. debt, with few alternatives for high-quality
bonds.
    The $13 billion of reopened bonds sold at more than two
basis points below where they were trading before the auction.
Dealers took the lowest-ever share of the sale as investor
demand crowded them out and as banks also have lower risk
appetites heading into year end. 
    "It was a stellar auction," said Aaron Kohli, an interest
rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. "Even very strong
economic data has almost no ability to dent the 30-year part of
the curve."
    Treasuries weakened earlier on Thursday after data showed
U.S. consumer spending advanced at a faster pace than expected
in November. Most Treasuries pared price losses after the
auction, but remained lower on the day. 
    Retail sales is the last major indicator before next week's
highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting, when many investors
expect that the U.S. central bank may change its vow to keep
interest rates near zero for a "considerable time."
    "It's the last piece of reliable data in front of the Fed,"
said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee. He noted that intermediate-dated debt, the
most sensitive to interest rate increases, took the brunt of the
weakness.
    Three-year notes fell 4/32 in price to yield 1.06
percent, up from 1.02 percent late on Wednesday. Five-year notes
 dropped 6/32 in price to yield 1.60 percent, up from
1.57 percent.
    Benchmark 10-year notes fell 4/32 in price to
yield 2.18 percent, up from 2.17 percent, and 30-year bonds
 gained 5/32 in price to yield 2.83 percent, down
from 2.84 percent.
    Thirty-year bonds are likely to remain in demand, and many
see the yield curve continuing to flatten as investors continue
to chase yields even as the Fed moves closer to raising interest
rates.
    "There's a lot of pressure to come on the 30-year part of
the curve from buyers that can't find duration anywhere else,"
said Kohli of BNP Paribas.
    The gap between 5-year note and 30-year bond yields
 flattened to 122 basis points. 

 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Meredith Mazzilli and Jonathan
Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
