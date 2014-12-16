TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise from 2-month lows

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. medium and longer-dated Treasuries climbed from two-month lows in early U.S. trading on Tuesday as investors dialed back safehaven bids for bonds which were by initially sparked by a sell-off in global stock markets on a further slide in oil prices.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was last 2.031 percent, down 8 basis points from late on Monday, while the 30-year bond yield shed 6 basis points to 2.681 percent.

Earlier on Tuesday the 10-year yield fell to a two-month low of 2.009 percent and the 30-year yield hit 2.670 percent, which was the lowest intraday level since September 2012.

The yield spreads between short- and long-dated Treasuries hovered at multi-year tights on Tuesday. The gap between five-year and 30-year Treasuries yields widened modestly to 1.19 percentage points from late Monday’s 1.17 points which was the tightest in six years, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)