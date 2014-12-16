TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields slip as oil collapse raises anxiety

* Benchmark yields hit 2-month low after U.S. oil below $54 * Long bond yield touches lowest level since Sept 2012 * Speculation grows on oil turmoil's impact on Fed * U.S. oil futures rebound after hitting 5-1/2-year low (Updates market action to midday) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The collapsing oil market spurred a fresh wave of safe-haven bids for U.S. government debt on Tuesday, sending the 30-year yield to its lowest in more two years as investors worried about how the plunge in crude prices might harm the global economy. Trading across financial markets was volatile as investors grappled with the longer-term implications of the steep slide in oil prices on the economy and U.S. Federal Reserve policy. With U.S. oil futures falling below $54 a barrel to 5-1/2 year lows, traders have been speculating whether the drop will force the Fed to postpone a possible interest rate increase in 2015 despite encouraging domestic jobs and manufacturing data. The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group, will begin a two-day meeting later Tuesday. Many analysts expect the FOMC to drop its "considerable time" pledge on holding short-term rates near zero in its policy statement on Wednesday. "We are focused on the negative right now. Oil weakness is driving it. There are worries about possible contagion effect," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York. Some analysts say lower energy costs will boost consumer spending by holding down prices on goods and services, but others argue this magnitude of price decline hurts domestic energy investments and the economies of Russia and other major oil exporters. Russia's decision to raise interest rates by 6.5 percentage points to 17 percent in a bid to halt the slide in the rouble , together with disappointing data in Europe and Asia, ignited another round of buying in Treasuries and selling in stocks. Initial safe-haven bids for U.S. bonds declined as bargain-hunting emerged for equities, traders said. The S&P 500 was last up 0.8 percent. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield fell to a two-month low of 2.009 percent before retracing to 2.075 percent, down 4 basis points from Monday. The 30-year Treasury yield hit 2.670 percent, which was last seen in September 2012. It was last 2.711 percent, down nearly 3 basis points from Monday. Short-to-medium dated yields were down 3 to 4 basis points, half their earlier decline. In the oil market, January U.S. crude futures fell to $53.60 a barrel, a 5-1/2 year low before flipping into positive territory on the day at $55.98. (Editing by Peter Galloway)