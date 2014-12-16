TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally as oil collapse raises anxiety

* Benchmark yields hit two-month low after U.S. oil falls below $54 * Long bond yield touches lowest since September 2012 * Speculation grows on oil turmoil's impact on Fed * U.S. oil futures rebound after hitting 5-1/2-year low (Adds quote, updates market prices) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A cratering oil market fed investor worries about how plunging crude prices might harm the global economy on Tuesday and spurred a fresh wave of bids for low-risk U.S. government debt, sending the 30-year yield to its lowest in more two years. Trading across financial markets was volatile as investors grappled with the longer-term implications of the steep slide in oil prices on the economy and Federal Reserve policy. U.S. oil futures snapped a four-day losing streak after briefly slipping below $54 a barrel to 5-1/2-year lows. Still traders have been speculating whether the dramatic drop in crude prices will force the Fed to delay a possible interest rate increase in 2015 despite encouraging domestic jobs and manufacturing data. The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, began a two-day meeting Tuesday. Many analysts expect the FOMC to drop its "considerable time" pledge on holding short-term rates near zero in its policy statement on Wednesday. "We are focused on the negative right now. Oil weakness is driving it. There are worries about possible contagion effect," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York. Some analysts say lower energy costs will boost consumer spending by holding down prices on goods and services, but others argue this magnitude of price decline hurts domestic energy investments and the economies of Russia and other major oil exporters. Russia's decision to raise interest rates by 6.5 percentage points to 17 percent in a bid to halt a slide in the ruble , together with disappointing data in Europe and Asia, ignited another round of buying in Treasuries and selling in stocks. Initial safe-haven bids for U.S. bonds declined as bargain-hunting emerged for equities, traders said. The S&P 500 was last up 0.2 percent. "There is some bottom-fishing in stocks on bets perhaps oil might stabilize here," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. January U.S. crude futures fell to $53.60 a barrel, a 5-1/2-year low, before settling up 2 cents from Monday's close at $55.93. In the bond market, benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield fell to a two-month low of 2.009 percent before retracing to 2.071 percent, down 4.5 basis points from Monday. The 30-year Treasury yield hit 2.670 percent, which was last seen in September 2012. It was last at 2.702 percent, down 4 basis points from Monday. Short-to-medium-dated yields were down 3 to 5 basis points, half their earlier decline. (Editing by Peter Galloway and James Dalgleish)