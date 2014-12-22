FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise as oil stays above last week's lows
#Market News
December 22, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise as oil stays above last week's lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Yields rise as equities gain on better risk sentiment
    * Treasury to sell $27 bln new two-year notes Monday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday as oil prices held above last week's low levels, helping
lift risk sentiment ahead of the government's sale of new
two-year notes, the first offer of $104 billion in new supply
this week.
    Treasury yields increased from two-month lows last week as
stocks gained, boosted since the Federal Reserve said it would
take a "patient" approach toward raising interest rates and as
oil prices come off lows.
    "With the bounce in the Dow and in equity markets globally,
you're starting to see some of that 'risk off' trade come off
and we're starting to see some 'risk on' ... I don't think
there's anything new for bonds to make a move here to lower
yields," said Tom di Galoma, head of rates and credit trading at
ED&F Man Capital Markets in New York.
    Volumes are likely to drop this week due to the Christmas
holiday, which could reduce demand for new government debt
sales. The potential for renewed tensions between Russia and 
Ukraine, however, could help add a bid to U.S. debt as the oil
price drop roils the Russian currency, said di Galoma.
    Brent oil fell below $61 a barrel on Monday, reversing gains
after Saudi Arabia indicated it could increase output. Brent
 dropped 75 cents to $60.62, but stayed above last week's
low of $58.50. It is down more than 48 percent from the year's
peak in June above $115 per barrel. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in
price to yield 2.183 percent, up from 2.176 percent late on
Friday.
    The Treasury will sell $27 billion in two-year notes on
Monday, the first sale of $104 billion in new notes this week.
The government will also sell $35 billion in five-year notes on
Tuesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday, in
addition to $13 billion in reopened two-year floating rate notes
on Tuesday.
    Two-year notes yielded close to their highest in
three-and-a-half years at 0.65 percent. Traders expected the new
notes will price around 4 basis points higher than they are
trading in the secondary market, at 0.69 percent, according to
the "when issued" market. 
    Short and intermediate-dated debt are the most sensitive to
interest rate increases.

 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
