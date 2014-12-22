TREASURIES-Yields hold slightly higher after two-year note sale

(Recasts with auction results, adds quote, updates prices) * Treasury sells $27 bln new two-year notes Monday * Will sell $35 bln 5-yr notes, $13 bln 2-yr floaters Tuesday * Thin trading conditions seen this week for Christmas By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. bond yields stayed at slightly higher levels on Monday after the Treasury sold $27 billion in new two-year notes, the first part of a sale of $104 billion in supply this week. Yields rose earlier on Monday as equities held near record levels, reducing safety buying, even as oil prices resumed their downward march. Preparation for this week's auctions is likely to put pressure on Treasuries, with liquidity also expected to decline this week due to the Christmas holiday. The new two-year notes sold at a high yield of 0.703 percent, around a basis point below where they traded before the auction. Dealers took a larger allocation than average. The government will sell $35 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday, which may need higher yields to be attractive. "They tend to require more of a concession to take down," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. "If we can push the market a little toward higher yields in those sectors we might see a solid auction." The government will also sell $13 billion in reopened two-year floating rate notes on Tuesday. Treasury yields increased from two-month lows last week as stocks gained, boosted since the Federal Reserve said it would take a "patient" approach toward raising interest rates and as oil prices come off lows. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 3/32 in price to yield 2.174 percent. "With the bounce in the Dow and in equity markets globally, you're starting to see some of that 'risk off' trade come off and we're starting to see some 'risk on' ... I don't think there's anything new for bonds to make a move here to lower yields," said Tom di Galoma, head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in New York. The potential for renewed tensions between Russia and Ukraine, however, could help add a bid to U.S. debt as the oil price drop roils the Russian currency, said di Galoma. Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia's powerful oil minister said OPEC would not cut production at any price. U.S. crude's front-month contract was down $1.70, nearly 3 percent, at $55.43 barrel. It closed up nearly 5 percent on Friday, the largest gain since August 2012, as some traders took profits on short positions after prices hit five-year lows. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Diane Craft)