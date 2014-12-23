TREASURIES-Yields rise after tepid 5-year note auction

(Recasts with auction, adds quote, details, updates prices) * Yields rise on strong GDP data * Five-year note sales sees tepid demand * Treasury to sell $29 bln seven-year notes on Wed * Yield curve steepens as investors unwind flattener trades By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields increased on Tuesday after the government saw lukewarm demand for a $35 billion sale of new five-year notes, and after stronger-than-expected growth data reduced bond buying and boosted stocks, which hit a record high. Data showed the economy grew in the third quarter at its quickest pace in 11 years. The Commerce Department revised its estimate of gross domestic product growth to a 5.0 percent annual pace from 3.9 percent. Investors demanded higher yields in the government's auction of five-year notes, which sold a high yield of 1.739 percent, around a basis point higher than before the sale. Demand for the debt also fell with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39 times, the second lowest level of the year. Bidding was still seen as solid given illiquid trading conditions ahead of the Christmas holiday. "The dealers didn't take down that much. It seems like a reasonable auction, this time of year makes for a little bit of illiquid, sloppy trade," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. The government will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday, the last sale of this week's $104 billion supply. The Treasury also sold $27 billion in two-year notes on Monday and $13 billion in two-year floating rate notes on Tuesday. Seven-year notes were last down 16/32 in price to yield 2.05 percent, up from 1.98 percent late on Monday. Traders expect the new notes to yield around 2 basis points more at 2.07 percent, according to the "when issued" market. Despite strong GDP data, other indicators on Tuesday pointed to slowing growth in the fourth quarter. Durable goods orders unexpectedly fell in November and were well short of expectations. "The fact that durable goods orders are slowing the way they are is a little concerning, and doesn't bode positively for (fourth quarter) growth numbers," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Improving economic data has raised expectations the Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates next year. That has hurt short and intermediate-dated debt, which are the most sensitive to interest rate increases, relative to 30-year bonds. The yield curve steepened on Tuesday afternoon as some investors unwound these flattening trades, said CIBC's Tucci. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and David Gregorio)