REFILE-TREASURIES-Yields rise to 2-week high before 7-year note auction
#Market News
December 24, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TREASURIES-Yields rise to 2-week high before 7-year note auction

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiles to tighten first paragraph and remove repeated word
"after" in 2nd paragraph)
    * Treasury to sell $29 bln seven-year notes
    * Thin trading conditions exacerbate price moves
    * Bond market closes early on Wednesday, closed on Thursday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to
their highest levels in two weeks on Wednesday before the
Treasury sells $29 billion in new seven-year notes, and as
investors bet that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising
interest rates.
     Bonds weakened on Tuesday after gross domestic product came
in much higher than expected for the third quarter, and
Treasuries extended losses after the government had to pay
slightly more to sell new five-year debt.
    "People are gaining confidence that the economy is on very
solid ground, and the Fed is probably going to move earlier than
June, and that all rates should rise," said Charles Comiskey,
head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
    Short and intermediate-dated debt has been most hurt in
recent months by bexpectations of an interest rate hike, while
thirty-year bonds have been in strong demand as investors reach
for yield, and on concerns about deflation.
    Now, "people are coming to grips that interest rates are
going to rise and the front-end can only go so far before an
actual rate hike. Some of the selling pressure is moving out the
curve," Comiskey said.
    Thin trading conditions heading into Thursday's Christmas
holiday have dented demand and exacerbated price moves this
week. Thirty-year bonds also took the brunt of Tuesday's selloff
as investors unwound flattening trades that have been profitable
this year, said traders.
    Seven-year notes fell 5/32 in price to yield 2.10
percent before today's auction. Traders expect the new notes to
price two basis points higher at 2.12 percent, according to the
"when issued "market.
    The bond market will close earlier than usual on Wednesday
at about 2 p.m. (1900 GMT). It will be closed all day on
Thursday.
    

 (Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
