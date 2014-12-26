FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices recover after selloff, yield curve flattens
December 26, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices recover after selloff, yield curve flattens

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Prices gain in light trading, no market-moving events
    * Five-year, thirty-year curve flattest since mid-2008
    * U.S., German five-year yield spread widest since 1999

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices recovered
from an early week selloff on Friday in very light trading, and
the yield curve was the flattest in six-and-a-half years on the
prospect of an interest rate hike in the coming months.
    Bonds weakened early in the week as investors were reluctant
to take on long positions before year-end and as improving
economic data raised bets that the Federal Reserve is getting
closer to raising interest rates.
    At the same time the Treasury sold $104 billion in new
intermediate-dated supply.
    "Anytime bonds came out for sale everyone was backing up
their bids and letting prices fall to where the auctions would
attract sizable overseas interest," said Jim Vogel, an interest
rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Friday's bounce was in very light volumes with no data or
other events driving price moves the day after Thursday's
Christmas holiday.
    Intermediate-dated debt has underperformed long bonds in
recent months as investors prepare for a possible interest rate
increase that many expect may happen by June.
    U.S. bonds still attract interest, however, as they pay much
higher yields than comparable German and other sovereign bonds.
    U.S. five-year notes pay 173 basis points more than
comparable German debt, the widest spread since
1999.
    The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
 flattened to 105 basis points on Friday.
    The next major focus for the market will be the release on
Jan 7 of minutes from the Fed's December meeting, when the
central bank changed its vow to keep interest rates near zero
for a "considerable time," to say that it would remain
"patient."
    "If there were a sizable group in the board that didn't like
the word 'patient,' because again it's got a time dimension,
that will cause some turmoil," said Vogel.
    

 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

