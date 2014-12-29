FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds gain as Greek election uncertainty sparks safety buying
December 29, 2014

TREASURIES-Bonds gain as Greek election uncertainty sparks safety buying

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds quote, updates prices)
    * Greek election uncertainty creates safety bid for US bonds
    * Yield curve steepens from 6-1/2 year lows
    * Month-end extension buying adding to bond strength

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday on safety buying after the Greek parliament rejected the
prime minister's presidential candidate, setting the stage for
an election that the anti-EU/IMF bailout rival Syriza party
could win.
    Bond gains came in light trading with many investors out the
week between the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
    Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras failed to get enough
support for his nominee, Stavros Dimas, and will now have to
call a national election for late January or early February.
Polls suggest voting would catapult the left-wing Syriza party
to power. 
    "That is one of the main reasons we are trading a bit better
here ... there is more of a 'risk off' feel, given the headlines
out of Greece," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe
Generale in New York.
    Month-end extension buying added to price gains.
    "We have month-end extension coming up, and liquidity is
going to be a concern with the holiday week," Murphy said.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 13/32 in
price to yield 2.21 percent, down from 2.25 percent late Friday.
    The yield curve steepened after hitting six-and-a-half year
lows on Friday as investors bet that intermediate-dated debt
will continue to weaken compared with long-dated bonds.
    Short- and intermediate-dated notes are the most sensitive
to interest rate increases and have been hurt as strong economic
data raised expectations the Federal Reserve is closer to its
first hike since the financial crisis.
    Thirty-year bonds have been supported as a dearth of high
quality assets leads investors to seek extended durations to
reach for higher yields and on concerns about deflation.
    Low inflation remains a headwind that may disrupt the Fed's
efforts to increase interest rates, with wage inflation in
particular remaining sluggish.
    "If you look at the longer term trends, they are towards
lower yields," said said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW
Trading in Chicago. 
    Companies are focused on buying back shares instead of
increasing investment, which will continue to subdue aggregate
demand, Brien said. "There's nothing dynamic that says to me be
careful of inflation."
    The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
 was last at 105.80 basis points on Monday, up
from 104.40 basis points on Friday.
    
    

 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and W Simon)

