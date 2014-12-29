FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bond prices rise as Greek election concerns spur bids
#Market News
December 29, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-Bond prices rise as Greek election concerns spur bids

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Greek election uncertainty creates safety bid for U.S.
bonds
    * Yield curve steepens from 6-1/2-year lows
    * Month-end extension buying adds to early bond strength
    * Trading volume stays light ahead of New Year's Day

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday on safety buying after the Greek parliament rejected the
prime minister's presidential candidate, setting the stage for
an election that the left-wing Syriza party, which opposes the
EU/IMF bailout, could win.
    Trading volume picked up slightly from Friday, which was the
slowest day so far in 2014. Activity will likely stay well below
average with many investors out before New Year's Day.
    On Monday, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras failed to
get enough support for his nominee, Stavros Dimas, and called
for a national election on Jan. 25. Polls suggest voting would
catapult the Syriza party to power. 
    "That is one of the main reasons we are trading a bit better
here ... there is more of a risk-off feel, given the headlines
out of Greece," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe
Generale in New York.
    Typical month-end buying of longer-dated Treasuries added to
price gains early, but the trend tapered off, dragging prices
down from session highs.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were up 11/32 in price
to yield 2.209 percent, down 4 basis points from Friday. They
were up as much as 16/32 with a 2.193 percent yield earlier.
    The yield curve steepened after hitting six-and-a-half-year
lows on Friday due to bets that intermediate-dated debt will
trail further versus long-dated bonds.
    Short- and medium-dated Treasuries, which are more sensitive
to traders' perceptions on Federal Reserve policy than
long-dated issues, have been hurt as recent upbeat economic data
raised bets the Fed is closer to raising interest rates for the
first time since 2006. 
    Thirty-year bonds have been supported as a dearth of
high-quality assets has led investors to buy them for higher
yields and on concerns about deflation.
    Persistently low inflation might disrupt the Fed's efforts
to normalize interest rates.
    Companies' focus on share repurchases, instead of on
increasing investment, will continue to subdue aggregate demand
and price pressure, analysts said.
    The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
 was last at 106.5 basis points on Monday, up from
105.5 basis points on Friday.
    Analysts see the U.S. yield curve resuming its recent
flattening in 2015.
    "No matter how you slice it, you'll see an even flatter
curve next year," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist
at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey.

 (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe, W Simon and Leslie Adler)

