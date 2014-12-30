FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices gain as stocks fall; Greek worries remain
#Market News
December 30, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices gain as stocks fall; Greek worries remain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    * Prices gain for third consecutive session
    * Uncertainty over Greece keeping euro adds safety bid
    * Volume very thin before New Year holiday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices gained on
Tuesday as stocks were weaker and investors kept a cautious tone
due to uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone.
    The left-wing Syriza party, which opposes Greece's EU/IMF
bailout and is leading in opinion polls ahead of an election
next month, has said it wants to abandon many of the drastic
spending cuts that are central to the nation's economic
rehabilitation program. 
    That uncertainty has helped U.S. bonds rally strongly this
week, though thin liquidity before the New Year's holiday has
exacerbated price moves.
    "We're trading with equities at the moment," said Ira
Jersey, an interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New
York. But "a lot of times when you get these moves in very thin
volumes they reverse once you get some liquidity," he added.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 5/32 in
price to yield 2.19 percent. Yields have fallen from a high of
2.30 percent last Wednesday, before Thursday's Christmas
holiday.
    Ten-year yields may back up to the 2.25 percent level next
week when more traders and investors return and volumes
increase, Jersey said.
    Some month-end extension buying also may be helping bond
strength this week, traders said.
    "You do get some last-minute extensions ahead of the new
year," though most activity would have occurred in the past few
weeks, said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
    "It's kind of a drift, and evenly spread across the curve.
It's not too much of a play on rates," he said.
    The next major focus for the market will be the Jan. 7
release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy-setting
meeting earlier this month. In its statement from that meeting,
the Fed changed its vow to keep interest rates near zero for a
"considerable time" to say that it would remain "patient."
    Investors will be watching for further signs about when the
Fed is likely to begin raising interest rates, as well as
indications over how fast and spread out rate hikes may be once
the tightening begins.
    "There is a lot of talk in the market and not a lot of
consensus about the pace of tightening," Jersey said.
    Markets also will scrutinize the U.S. employment report for
December, due on Jan. 9.

 (Editing by Paul Simao and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
