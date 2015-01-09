TREASURIES-Prices climb as stocks, oil slide

* Long bond posts biggest gains

* U.S. wage decline seen overshadowing job gains (Adds price rises, quotes)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices climbed on Friday, with investors focusing on a surprising drop in U.S. average hourly wages and slumping oil prices that aggravated worries the global economy is sputtering.

Wall Street stocks declined about 1 percent after two days of outsized gains, boosting prices of U.S. government debt as investors sought less-risky assets. Increases were largest in longer maturities, which also outperformed in a rally that ended earlier this week.

Other stock markets in Europe and elsewhere also dropped as investors sought out less risky holdings. MSCI’s all-country world stock index, a measure of equity markets in 45 countries, fell 0.71 percent.

Bond investors largely shrugged off strong U.S. employment data for December and focused on a five-cent decline in hourly wages that suggested the Federal Reserve may be slow about raising benchmark U.S. interest rates.

“Yes, we had job growth,” said Sharon Stark, fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson. “But job growth without growth in pay is not a sustainable model.”

The Fed may not act until 2016, given disinflationary forces affecting the global economy, Stark said.

Perceived odds on the Fed raising rates by September fell to 52 percent, according to CME Fedwatch, which tracks futures contracts. That was down from 60 percent before the jobs data.

Thirty-year Treasuries were last up 28/32 to yield 2.55 percent, while the benchmark 10-year note was ahead 17/32, and its yield slipped below 2 percent to 1.957 percent. Shorter maturities also rose in price.

“Two percent on the 10-year yield has discounted a lot of the news on low wage inflation. My guess is that at the end of the month, we are going to see rates go a bit lower,” said Kathy Jones, fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in New York.

“There are still a lot of powerful disinflationary forces globally with the parts of Europe in deflation and the drop in oil prices, and they hold down yields.”

The spread among Treasuries widened on Friday. Earlier this week, in a rally fueled by falling oil prices and expectations that European policymakers will soon launch a bond-buying program, the Treasuries spread narrowed to its tightest since December 2007. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)