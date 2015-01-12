TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall ahead of 3-year note supply

* U.S. Treasury to sell $24 billion in three-year notes

* Renewed drop in oil prices feed worries about disinflation

* Traders speculate whether ECB will adopt bond-purchase plan (Adds late prices, quotes)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Monday with benchmark yields stuck below 2 percent as a renewed decline in oil prices and worries about Europe spurred a wave of safe-haven buying ahead of an auction of three-year government notes.

The slide in oil prices to their lowest level since April 2009, together with Friday’s data that showed a surprise drop in U.S. hourly wages in December, stoked more bets the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates until the latter months of this year if at all.

Despite forecasts that U.S. inflation would continue to fall short of the Fed’s 2 percent target, most top Wall Street firms still projected the U.S. central bank would begin to move away from its near-zero interest rate policy in June, a Reuters poll conducted on Friday showed.

Furthermore, speculation whether the European Central Bank might embark on a bold bond-purchase program later this month to combat deflation in the euro zone has fed bids for longer-dated debt worldwide, traders said.

“We need to see aggressive action from the ECB to stave off deflation. That might be the biggest thing we are waiting to see,” said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John Hancock Asset Management in Boston.

In early U.S. trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries was 1.938 percent, down 3.1 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield was less than l0 basis points from a 20-month low set back in October.

The 30-year bond yield was 2.529 percent, down 2.6 basis points from Friday’s close. It struck a record low of 2.471 percent last week.

The persistent demand for U.S. government debt has stemmed from foreign purchases due to historic lows yields in Europe and Japan. The yield spread between 10-year Treasuries and 10-year German Bunds narrowed to 1.46 percentage points from 1.49 points late on Friday, according to Reuters data.

Strong demand for Treasuries in early 2015 should bode well for this week’s $58 billion in fixed-rate coupon-bearing supply from the U.S. Treasury Department, analysts said.

At 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), the Treasury will sell $24 billion of three-year notes, which is the smallest auction of this maturity since November 2008.

In the when-issued market, traders expected the reopening of the three-year issue introduced in November to fetch a yield of 0.9440 percent. This compared with a yield of 1.066 percent in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)