TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield turns flat as stocks lose steam
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield turns flat as stocks lose steam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries yields turned flat early on Tuesday afternoon, paring an earlier rise as Wall Street stocks gave back much of their initial gains led by declines in the energy and materials sectors, reviving some safe-haven bids for bonds.

The benchmark 10-year yield was 1.900 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Monday. It rose briefly after a disappointing $21 billion 10-year note auction.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was last down 0.1 percent after rising as much 1.4 percent earlier due partly to upbeat quarterly earnings from aluminum producer Alcoa. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

