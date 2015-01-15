TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yield hits record low after Swiss rate cut

* SNB rate move stoke bids for higher-yielding U.S. bonds

* Weaker Philly Fed data add to U.S. growth concerns

* U.S. 30-year yield hit record low for second day

* 70 pct chance ECB to pursue QE next week-Reuters poll (Updates market action, adds new quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasuries yield fell on Thursday to record lows for a second day after a surprise interest rate cut and dumping of a currency cap by the Swiss central bank stoked demand for higher-yielding U.S. government debt.

The Swiss National Bank lowered its policy rates by 50 basis points, pushing them further into negative territory to -0.75 percent to discourage foreign money flooding into the country as it decided to abandon a 1.20 francs per euro cap it adopted three years ago.

As a result, investors scooped up Swiss francs, which reached the highest level versus the dollar since 2011.

“It’s the volatility and uncertainty across markets the Swiss move has created,” Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago said of the bond market rally.

They also scrambled for U.S., German and other top-rated government debt as they await whether the European Central Bank will embark on a large bond purchase program in an attempt to avert deflation spreading across the euro zone.

The ECB will hold a policy meeting on Jan. 22, and economists polled by Reuters placed a 70 percent chance that policymakers will decide on quantitative easing.

U.S. economic data exacerbated market swings, failing to dispel worries about weakening domestic growth and a growing view the Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates in 2015, analysts said.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said on Thursday its index of regional business conditions declined to 6.3 in January, an 11-month low.

Moreover, the Labor Department said producer prices fell 0.3 percent in December, biggest monthly drop in over three years.

Bond yields had risen briefly as U.S. oil prices rose above $51 a barrel. But U.S. crude settled down 4.6 percent at $46.25.

Oil prices, which are pegged against the greenback globally, climbed earlier partly on a steep drop in the dollar after the Swiss National Bank abandoned its three-year old cap on the franc versus the euro.

The 30-year Treasuries yield fell to a record low of 2.393 percent before edging up in late trading to 2.407 percent, which was down 4.6 basis points from late on Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year yield touched a fresh 20-month low of 1.756 percent. It was last 1.770 percent, down 6.5 basis points from Wednesday.

After Thursday’s drop, U.S. yields remained higher than those in Japan and much of Europe, where short-dated yields have been running in negative territory . (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)