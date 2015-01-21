TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries weaken on reports of ECB bond program

(New throughout) * Bond prices fall on reports of ECB bond program * 30-year bond ricochets from near record low yield By Daniel Bases NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries fell in midday New York trade on Wednesday, pulling the yield up from near record lows, in reaction to reports the European Central Bank has proposed 50 billion euros ($58 billion) worth of monthly bond purchases. The ECB meets on Thursday and is expected to announce its bond purchase program officially as a measure to fight deflation and kickstart moribund economic growth. Those expectations spurred some investors to take profits on their positions in Treasuries, resulting in the spike higher in yields. The 30-year Treasury bond yield spiked up from around 2.3513 percent, near its record low, to over 2.45 percent in the wake of unconfirmed reports giving the size and duration of the ECB's expected quantitative easing plan. "The market seems to be taking that as a positive risk-on event and so we are seeing equities higher, commodities higher, yields higher," said Michael Pond, global head of inflation market strategy at Barclays. "The market is taking this as a positive risk-on piece of news, whether it turns out to be true or not." A Reuters source said the ECB's executive board has proposed the plan but Reuters could not confirm reports from other media about its duration. The Wall Street Journal said it would last at least one year. News agency Bloomberg said the purchases would run to the end of 2016. The size of the program is seen at around 600 billion euros ($690 billion), according to a Reuters poll.. With more central banks cutting interest rates or embarking on unconventional stimulus measures, it makes it harder for the U.S. Federal Reserve to normalize domestic rates. If the Fed were to raise rates and cause a further divergence in U.S. rates with the rest of the world, it might end up hurting the U.S. economy, analysts said. "Any possible Fed hike might be pushed back now. People are throwing in the towel about a mid-year liftoff," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds widened to 110 basis points from 109 basis points on Tuesday. The 30-year bond is now off 1 point in price, with the yield rising to 2.44 percent. Benchmark 10-year U.S. notes fell 15/32 to yield 1.86 percent, which compares with yields of 0.526 percent for comparable German government debt. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Peter Galloway)