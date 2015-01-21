TREASURIES-Yields rise as investors unwind trades before ECB meeting

(Recasts with central bank actions, updates prices, adds quotes) * Yields rise on ECB bond purchase reports, Canada rate cut * Yield curve little changed, after brief steepening * Investors unwind positions before Thursday's ECB meeting By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as investors unwound positions on reports that European Central Bank has proposed 50 billion euros ($58 billion) worth of monthly bond purchases, and after the Bank of Canada made a surprise interest rate cut. The move erased earlier price gains, when investors had bet that a new bond-buying program by the ECB would further reduce supply of safe haven debt and make dollar-denominated assets and long-dated U.S. government bonds more attractive. Uncertainty over the impact of the ECB's decision and the oil price slide that led to the Bank of Canada's shock move temporarily sent the yield curve steeper, as investors also considered whether inflation expectations or loose monetary policy overseas would delay the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates, which most expect to begin this year. "It seems like everybody is closing out positions. The Bank of Canada surprise cut played havoc, with the yield curve going steeper," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds was last unchanged on the day at 109 basis points. Ending the longest period of unchanged rates in Canada since 1950, the central bank cut its overnight rate to 0.75 percent from 1 percent, where it had been since September 2010, and it dramatically slashed its inflation and growth forecasts for the coming year. The European Central Bank's executive board has proposed a program that would enable the ECB to buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) in bonds per month starting in March, a euro zone source said on Wednesday. With more central banks cutting rates or embarking on unconventional stimulus measures, it makes it harder for the U.S. Federal Reserve to normalize domestic interest rates. If the Fed were to raise interest rates and cause a further divergence in U.S. rates with the rest of the world, it might end up hurting the U.S. economy, analysts said. "Any possible Fed hike might be pushed back now. People are throwing in the towel about a mid-year liftoff," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 12/32 in price to yield 1.84 percent, up from 1.81 percent late on Tuesday. Thirty-year bond prices fell 25/32 in price to yield 2.42 percent, after earlier testing record low yields of 2.35 percent. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Daniel Bases; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)