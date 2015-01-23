FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-US yields fall as European debt yields drop to record lows
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-US yields fall as European debt yields drop to record lows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* ECB bond purchases boosts bond demand

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday as European government bond yields fell to record lows, a
day after the European Central Bank said it would launch new
stimulus in an effort to boost sagging regional growth and stave
off deflation.
    The ECB said it would buy 60 billion euros ($67 billion) of
assets a month from March, focusing mainly on sovereign bonds.
Bond purchases will cover maturities of up to 30 years - longer
than many in the market had expected.
    "We're trading higher in sympathy with what's going on in
Europe," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at
CRT in Stamford, Connecticut. "The QE program is buying further
out the curve than initially anticipated."
    Long-dated bonds led the U.S. rally and the yield curve
flattened as investors reached for higher yields. Treasuries are
attractive as they offer significantly higher yields than
comparable European debt.
    Benchmark 10-year notes gained 15/32 in price to
yield 1.82 percent, far higher than comparable German debt
yields that fell to record lows of 0.312 percent
on Friday.
    Thirty-year bonds gained 1-7/32 in price to
yield 2.38 percent, down from 2.47 percent late on Thursday. The
yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
 flattened to 106.6 basis points, from 107.6 basis
points late on Thursday.
    Manufacturing and housing data is due later on Friday.
    The next major focus for the market is the Federal Reserve's
Jan. 28 policy announcement at the completion of a two-day
meeting.


 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

