TREASURIES-Prices jump as Fed, data chill rate-hike bets

* Prices up after steady declines

* Fed minutes seen as dovish

* Monthly producer prices drop sharply (Recasts, adds late price gains and quotes)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on Wednesday, bumping yields from recent peaks on diminished expectations Federal Reserve policymakers are readying an interest rate increase possibly as early as June.

Coming off a stretch of declines, Treasury prices got a lift from a government report showing unexpectedly weak producer price data and rose further after the release of minutes from a Fed policy-setting meeting last month.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 23/32 in price to yield 2.0608 percent, down from 2.143 percent late on Tuesday. Earlier, in overseas trading, the yield stood at a high of 2.164 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 2.

Other maturities also posted price gains, with the yield on the two-year note dipping under 0.60 percent to 0.597 percent. The issue was on track for its biggest single-session yield decline since summer 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data. The 30-year rose more than 1 full point.

“Markets have interpreted the minutes as lowering the probability of a June rate hike,” said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz in Newport Beach, California.

According to the minutes, seen as dovish by many commentators, Fed policymakers last month expressed concern in the meeting that raising interest rates too soon could swamp the U.S. economic recovery.

“The Fed seemed worried about the economic fallout from a number of things including Greece and falling oil prices and even a stronger dollar,” said Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial in New York. “All this suggested the Fed is less inclined to raise rates.”

According to CME FedWatch, which tracks Fed funds futures contracts, bets on a June rate hike dropped on Wednesday to slightly over 66 percent probability from just over 72 percent on Tuesday.

Economists mostly expect the Fed to start raising rates in June, citing rapidly tightening labor market conditions. The Fed has kept its short-term rate near zero since December 2008.

Trading was little affected by the Greek debt crisis but prices were benefiting from buyers looking for bargains after a sharp selloff in Treasuries, according to Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies LLC in New York.

Treasury prices have been dropping, with yields on 30-year bonds and benchmark 10-year notes climbing on Tuesday to 7-week peaks. Yields on U.S. 7- and 5-year notes also touched their highest levels since early January.

Through Tuesday, the Merrill Treasury index was down 2.55 percent to date in February, putting it on pace for the worst month for Treasury debt since January 2009, when it slid 3.09 percent on a total return basis.

The index has not quite fully retraced all of January’s gains, which were the best in six years, but the year-to-date gain for Treasuries is now just 0.26 percent. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Richard Leong in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Noiyama)