TREASURIES-Bond prices mostly flat on mixed data ahead of U.S. jobs report

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were mostly flat on Wednesday after a weaker-than-expected reading on U.S. private payrolls growth contrasted with stronger-than-expected U.S. services sector data and created uncertainty ahead of Friday’s U.S. jobs report.

The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private employers added 212,000 jobs last month, lower than economists’ expectations for 220,000, according to a Reuters poll. The figure was also lower than January’s upwardly revised figure of 250,000.

The Institute for Supply Management, meanwhile, said its services index was 56.9 in February, up slightly from 56.7 in January and beating analysts’ expectations for a reading of 56.5, according to a Reuters poll.

While the weaker ADP print may have supported shorter-dated Treasuries prices since it did not bolster the view that the Federal Reserve will hike rates sooner than expected, the stronger ISM reading largely offset that data, said Eric Green, head of U.S. rates and economic research at TD Securities in New York.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report to show employers added 240,000 jobs in February, down from 257,000 in January. Wednesday’s reports reinforced traders’ reluctance to make major bets ahead of the jobs data.

“Trading today is pretty directionless,” Green said. “We are in a lull going into important data at the end of the week and the ECB meeting tomorrow.”

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, which will give investors more details on its 1 trillion euro ($1.118 trillion) government bond-buying program, which begins this month.

The meeting was another variable that kept traders from making significant moves in the Treasury market.

“The ECB meeting tomorrow and the jobs report on Friday are keeping most traders close to home right now,” said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. “They’re not taking any wild new positions.”

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last flat in price to yield 2.12 percent, unchanged from their yield on late Tuesday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last down 6/32 in price to yield 2.72 percent, from a yield of 2.71 percent late Tuesday.

U.S. two-year notes were last up 1/32 in price to yield 0.66 percent, from a yield of 0.68 percent late Tuesday.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks slipped, with the benchmark S&P 500 stock index last down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and Lisa Von Ahn)