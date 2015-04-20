FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall as stock rebound pare bids
#Market News
April 20, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall as stock rebound pare bids

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Benchmark yields climb from near 2-week lows
    * Worries about Greek exit from euro zone cap market decline
    * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. rate hike later 2015, still
cautious

 (Updates market action)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell
on Monday as stronger U.S. stocks reduced safe-haven demand for
bonds, though traders remained wary about the future of
cash-strapped Greece staying in the euro zone bloc.
    Benchmark yields bounced from their lowest levels in about
two weeks. The 10-year yield has held below 2 percent as
disappointing domestic data supported bets the U.S. Federal
Reserve will likely refrain from raising interest rates until
later this year.
    "There was a flight-to-quality bid before last weekend from
Greece. You are now giving some of that back," said Thomas Roth,
executive director of U.S. government trading at Mitsubishi UFJ
Securities USA in New York.
    The three major Wall Street indexes rose on upbeat earnings
from Morgan Stanley and Hasbro, recovering much of their steep
losses on Friday. The Standard and Poor's 500 index was
up 0.9 percent in late trading after falling 1.13 percent on
Friday on tepid U.S. earnings and renewed Greece worries, among
other factors. 
    On light trading volume, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
 were down 13/32 in price with a yield of 1.895
percent, up 4.5 basis points from late on Friday.
    The 30-year bond was down 1-11/32 in price,
yielding 2.569 percent, up 6.4 basis points from Friday.
    The retreat in the U.S. government bond market came as there
was little progress on a debt deal between Greece and its
creditors.
    European Central Bank officials have downplayed the chances
of Greece leaving the euro zone, while there have been reports
about Greece and regional policy-makers considering
contingencies if such a move occurs.
    ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told CNBC on
Monday that a Greek exit would have less impact than it would
have had two years ago. 
    Amid the risk of a Greek exit, which would hurt Europe and
possibly the global economy, and recent weak domestic data, some
Fed officials have been cautious on the U.S. central bank ending
its near-zero rate policy too soon.
    The data will "hopefully" support a rate hike later this
year, New York Fed President William Dudley said at the
Bloomberg Americas Monetary Summit on Monday. But "the timing of
normalization remains uncertain because how the economy evolves
is also uncertain," he added. 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
