TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on worries about Greek banks
April 21, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on worries about Greek banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* U.S. bond market rebounds from Monday's decline
    * ECB may reduce collateral value for Greek banks-Bloomberg
    * Trading volume light on scant U.S. data before Fed meeting

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose
on Tuesday, snapping back from the prior day's losses, as
worries about Greek banks' access to emergency cash rekindled
safehaven demand for low-risk government bonds.
    Staff at the European Central Bank have prepared a plan to
further reduce the value it assigns to securities that Greek
banks use to get emergency funding, Bloomberg reported on
Tuesday. The article propelled Greek yields to their highest
levels in over two years.  
    The report intensified anxiety about Greece and whether it
might exit the euro zone bloc if it cannot reach a deal with its
creditors before it runs out of cash.
    Traders have worried Greece's departure will hurt the euro
and pose a drag the global economy, though European
policy-makers have downplayed such a move and related risk to a
"Grexit."
    "The macro focus is back on Greece. There's some uncertainty
about currency valuation. There is an expected down trade on the
euro if Greece exits," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income
strategist with Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
    Persistent concerns about Greece, together with speculation
of additional monetary easing from the Chinese central bank,
were mitigated by mild gains in global stock markets.
 
    Trading volume was light as investors moved to the sidelines
due to the absence of major domestic data and in advance of the
Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. 
    In early trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
 were up 5/32 in price with a yield of 1.877 percent,
down 2.0 basis points from late on Monday.
    The 30-year bond was up 16/32 in price, yielding
2.549 percent, down 2.4 basis points from Monday.

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

