FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields fall to lowest in three weeks on U.S. GDP data
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall to lowest in three weeks on U.S. GDP data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S. first-quarter GDP shrinks at 0.7 pct annual rate

* Month-end buying supports Treasuries

* 30-, 10-yr yields hit more than 3-week lows

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, with benchmark and long-dated U.S. yields hitting their lowest in over three weeks, as data showing the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter supported views of a later Federal Reserve interest-rate hike.

The government slashed its gross domestic product estimate to show GDP shrinking at a 0.7 percent annual rate, instead of the 0.2 percent growth it estimated last month. Still, the reading was a touch better than economists’ expectations for a drop of 0.8 percent.

The data supported an expectation that the Fed would have to consider signs of weakness in the U.S. economy before hiking interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

Fed rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices, which move inversely to yields.

“The market simply doesn’t believe the data will be strong enough to let the Fed (boost rates) this year,” said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

U.S. 30-year Treasury yields were the biggest mover and hit their lowest in three and a half weeks, at 2.84 percent.

Along with the GDP data, long-dated bonds benefited from institutional investors’ purchases for the purpose of month-end portfolio readjustments.

“The long end has been supported throughout the week through month-end buying,” said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson in St Petersburg, Florida.

She said relief from a recent surge in corporate supply has helped long-dated bond prices.

U.S. 30-year Treasury yields were set for their biggest weekly decline since mid-March. Benchmark 10-year yields also hit their lowest level in three and a half weeks, at 2.097 percent. U.S. two-year notes, which are sensitive to expectations regarding the timing of Fed rate hikes, hit their lowest level in a week at 0.6090 percent.

U.S. five-year yields also hit their lowest in over a week at 1.48 percent, while seven-year yields hit their lowest in three weeks at 1.85 percent.

In addition to the GDP data showing a contraction, the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago Business Barometer unexpectedly fell in May, reversing the previous month’s rise.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up 13/32 in price to yield 2.86 percent, from a yield of 2.89 percent late Thursday. U.S. 10-year notes rose 4/32 in price to yield 2.11 percent, from a yield of 2.13 percent late Thursday. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.