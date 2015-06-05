TREASURIES-Yields jump on robust U.S. jobs data

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls rise to 280,000

* Report bolsters chances of Sept rate hike -strategist

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark Treasury debt yields jumped to their highest since October on Friday after data showed the world’s largest economy created more jobs than expected last month, lifting prospects for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike in September.

Yields jumped across the board, especially at the front end of the curve. U.S. two-year note yields hit a more than four-year peak and five-year yields touched a six-month high.

As a result, the gap between short- and long-term interest rates, mainly the spread between yields of two-year and 10-year notes, widened to 166 basis points following the jobs report. That was in line with the general trend of a steepening yield curve, suggesting that market participants are pricing in higher interest rates.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 280,000 last month, the largest gain since December, the Labor Department said on Friday. More importantly, wage growth edged higher to 2.3 percent.

“These numbers are stronger than the pattern we have seen the last six months, building on a trend of 200,000-plus number that we have seen consistently for about a year and a half,” said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“This bolsters expectations for a move by the Fed in September.”

In midmorning trading, U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down more than a point in price to yield 3.092 percent, from a yield of 3.044 percent late Thursday.

U.S. 10-year notes, meanwhile, fell 28/32 in price to yield 2.409 percent, from a yield of 2.310 percent late on Thursday. Ten-year yields earlier touched an eight-month peak of 2.442 percent, an eight-month high.

U.S. two-year note yields slipped 4/32 in price to yield 0.732 percent, after earlier hitting a more than four-year high of 0.752 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Peter Galloway)