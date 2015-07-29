FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices lower ahead of Fed rate statement
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices lower ahead of Fed rate statement

Daniel Bases

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday in thin summer trade before a U.S. Federal Reserve statement that is not expected to produce any surprise interest rate adjustment but will be parsed for clues on economic strength and future rate moves.

The Fed ends a two day meeting on Wednesday with investors expecting the central bank to point to a growing U.S. economy and stronger job market as it sets the stage for a possible interest rate hike in September.

In the latest Reuters poll of primary dealers, the banks authorized to transact directly with the Fed, 16 out of 20 said they expected the policy makers to vote for lifting interest rates off a zero rate policy in September.

“You are probably seeing some slight weakness, perhaps they are more optimistic, in a sense, that the Fed is going to go through with a September hike,” said Dimitri Delis, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

In the thin trading volumes, the market is also absorbing routine supply of mew Treasury issuance this week that totals $90 billion in fixed-interest rate securities.

In mid-morning New York trade, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury is trading down 11/32 of a point in price, lifting the yield, which moves in the opposite direction, up to 2.29 percent.

The 30-year Treasury bond is off 19/32 of a point in price, lifting the yield to 2.99 percent.

While the long-end of the Treasury yield curve is lower, the short-end is flat with 2-year Treasury notes trading nearly unchanged with a yield of .71 percent. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
