TREASURIES-Prices steady at higher levels after 2-yr auction
March 27, 2012

TREASURIES-Prices steady at higher levels after 2-yr auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices remained higher on Tuesday after the Treasury sold $35 billion in two-year notes.

The government sold the notes at a high yield of 0.340 percent, awarding 42.8 percent of the bids at the high. The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 3.69.

The benchmark 10-year note was steady at higher levels immediately after the sale - up 14/32 - but subsequently trimmed that gain to 12/32, leaving its yield at 2.202 percent, below its 200-day moving average of 2.2170 percent.

